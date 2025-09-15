Rio Tinto PLC $RIO Position Trimmed by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,295 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RIO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 4.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,368,620 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $502,787,000 after purchasing an additional 326,661 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its holdings in Rio Tinto by 77,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 7,416,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $445,553,000 after buying an additional 7,406,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rio Tinto by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,938,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,510,000 after buying an additional 490,357 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Rio Tinto by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,663,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,971,000 after buying an additional 60,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,372,590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,465,000 after buying an additional 44,727 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $62.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.66. Rio Tinto PLC has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.33.

Rio Tinto Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 620.0%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

