Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Stock Price Up 3.7% – What’s Next?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00). 112,343,531 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 61,763,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.27 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £17.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.11.

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

