Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading 3.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.7% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00). Approximately 112,343,531 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 61,763,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.27 ($0.00).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.11. The firm has a market cap of £17.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

