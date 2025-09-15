Rollins, Inc. $ROL Shares Bought by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 961.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $57.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.34 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 13.70%.The company had revenue of $999.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.35%.

In other Rollins news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $1,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 632,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,723,475.08. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Argus initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

