S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Should You Sell?

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.26 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.60 ($0.28). Approximately 7,013,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 2,276,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.65 ($0.31).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 45.
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
