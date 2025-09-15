Semrush Holdings, Inc. $SEMR Stock Holdings Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) by 129.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 674,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,165 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Semrush were worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semrush by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,218,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,689,000 after acquiring an additional 41,267 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Semrush by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,819,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,972,000 after acquiring an additional 286,674 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Semrush by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,306,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after acquiring an additional 60,575 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 1st quarter valued at $10,762,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Semrush by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 810,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after acquiring an additional 216,193 shares during the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Vranesh sold 5,000 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,930. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Warden sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $54,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 366,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,945.09. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,406 shares of company stock worth $116,819. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Semrush stock opened at $7.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.72 and a beta of 1.64. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $18.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEMR shares. KeyCorp set a $12.00 price objective on Semrush and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Semrush from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Semrush from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 target price on Semrush and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

