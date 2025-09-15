Short Interest in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Rises By 176.5%

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,950,000 shares, a growth of 176.5% from the August 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 29.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 29.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPAD. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 17,322 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $353,000. 39.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPAD opened at $4.30 on Monday. Offerpad Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72.

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 132.77% and a negative net margin of 8.08%.The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.91 million. Offerpad Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Offerpad Solutions will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPAD. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Offerpad Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $1.00 to $1.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.41.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

