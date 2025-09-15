Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Expands By 180.0%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

OXLCO stock opened at $23.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

