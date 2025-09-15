Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:UGE) Declines By 63.8%

ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:UGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the August 15th total of 18,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:UGE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 5.10% of ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples Price Performance

Shares of UGE stock opened at $17.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 million, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.86. ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $20.97.

About ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

