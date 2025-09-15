SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84,346 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.38% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $18,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,801,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 262,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,294,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $94.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

