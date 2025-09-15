SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 264,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,412 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $22,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 125.8% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 634.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.38.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $89.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.83 and a one year high of $91.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.24.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 13.34%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.820-6.060 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also

