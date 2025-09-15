STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) vs. Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Critical Analysis

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) and Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

STAAR Surgical has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifevantage has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares STAAR Surgical and Lifevantage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STAAR Surgical -42.45% -16.11% -12.54% Lifevantage 4.29% 33.75% 15.26%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STAAR Surgical $313.90 million 4.37 -$20.21 million ($1.93) -14.35 Lifevantage $228.53 million 0.62 $9.81 million $0.74 15.04

This table compares STAAR Surgical and Lifevantage”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lifevantage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than STAAR Surgical. STAAR Surgical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lifevantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.7% of STAAR Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Lifevantage shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of STAAR Surgical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Lifevantage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for STAAR Surgical and Lifevantage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STAAR Surgical 0 10 0 0 2.00 Lifevantage 0 0 2 0 3.00

STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential downside of 25.39%. Lifevantage has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 174.03%. Given Lifevantage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lifevantage is more favorable than STAAR Surgical.

Summary

Lifevantage beats STAAR Surgical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision and surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors, as well as products are primarily used by ophthalmologists. The company sells its products directly through its sales representatives in the United States, Japan, Germany, Spain, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Singapore, as well as through own representatives and independent distributors in China, Korea, India, France, Benelux, Italy, and internationally. STAAR Surgical Company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

About Lifevantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix. The company also provides anti-aging skin care products, including liquid collagen, facial cleansers, perfecting lotions, eye serums, anti-aging creams, hand creams, beauty serum, as well as hair care products, such as invigorating shampoos, nourishing conditioners, and scalp serums under the LifeVantage TrueScience brand name. In addition, it offers bath and body, and targeted relief products, such as body lotion, body wash, body butter, deodorant, soothing balm, and body rub under the TrueScience brand name. It sells its products through its website and network of independent distributors in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Canada, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Taiwan, Austria, Spain, Ireland, Belgium, New Zealand, Singapore, and the Philippines. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

