Stepan Company $SCL Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,077 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Stepan in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Stepan by 124.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 67.9% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $48.12 on Monday. Stepan Company has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $82.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.40). Stepan had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 2.57%.The firm had revenue of $594.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stepan Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 60.63%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

