Strs Ohio Buys New Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,987 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,664,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,279,706,000 after acquiring an additional 642,642 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,509,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,093,000 after buying an additional 33,412 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,677,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,312,000 after buying an additional 476,816 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 23.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,520,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,421,000 after buying an additional 472,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in D.R. Horton by 60.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,176,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,811,000 after buying an additional 817,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of DHI stock opened at $177.86 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.28 and a 200-day moving average of $135.81.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $251,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,631. This represents a 17.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,046.10. This represents a 49.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $6,173,403. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

