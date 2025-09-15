Strs Ohio Makes New $7.13 Million Investment in Terreno Realty Corporation $TRNO

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 112,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 4.5% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 0.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRNO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

Insider Activity at Terreno Realty

In other Terreno Realty news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $539,600.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 412,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,253,913.40. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $58.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. Terreno Realty Corporation has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $70.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading

