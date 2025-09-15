Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,287,744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $815,786,000. Amazon.com comprises 3.4% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $228.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

