Swedbank AB Acquires 1,574 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. $ROCK

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 277,801 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $16,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 29.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 40.6% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $60.44 on Monday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.03). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

