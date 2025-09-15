Swedbank AB Acquires 29,983 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 800,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,983 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $11,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Investors Inc boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Impact Investors Inc now owns 59,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.77.

Read Our Latest Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.