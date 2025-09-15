Swedbank AB Acquires 3,076 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $403,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,155.20. This represents a 29.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 45,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $9,597,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154,751.25. The trade was a 65.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,645 shares of company stock valued at $27,267,158. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $209.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.30 and a 12-month high of $215.22.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

