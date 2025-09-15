Swedbank AB Acquires 394 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $15,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 107.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 204.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 285.7% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CCEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCEP opened at $89.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.40 and a 200-day moving average of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $73.40 and a 52-week high of $100.67.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

