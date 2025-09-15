Swedbank AB Acquires 94,800 Shares of Meritage Homes Corporation $MTH

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 85.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.29% of Meritage Homes worth $14,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 100.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 166.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Meritage Homes by 77.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 329.9% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 246.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 6,950 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $556,069.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 221,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,707,813.20. The trade was a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis V. Arriola bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,840. The trade was a 30.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 2.7%

NYSE MTH opened at $78.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.35. Meritage Homes Corporation has a 1-year low of $59.27 and a 1-year high of $106.99.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 15.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTH. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Articles

