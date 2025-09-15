Swedbank AB Boosts Holdings in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 998,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 317,566 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.17% of Annaly Capital Management worth $20,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,356,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,883 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,711,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,217,000 after purchasing an additional 730,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,105,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,382,000 after purchasing an additional 64,513 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,808,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,356,000 after purchasing an additional 196,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 833.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLY. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $22.01 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. Analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.7%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 277.23%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.