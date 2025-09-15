Swedbank AB Buys 12,345 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Swedbank AB grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 406,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $19,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 297.2% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 43.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $61.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.56 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

