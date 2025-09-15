Swedbank AB Buys New Stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,106,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $19,336,000. Swedbank AB owned about 0.47% of Sabra Healthcare REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 749.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 221,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 195,854 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 71,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 22,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,520,000 after purchasing an additional 795,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $19.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $20.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

Sabra Healthcare REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.64 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBRA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Healthcare REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

