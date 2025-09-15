Swedbank AB Cuts Position in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Swedbank AB decreased its holdings in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Insulet were worth $12,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $278,001.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,870.90. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total transaction of $238,725.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. This represents a 16.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $328.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insulet

Insulet Stock Performance

Insulet stock opened at $341.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 103.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $311.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Insulet Corporation has a 12 month low of $225.37 and a 12 month high of $353.50.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.31 million. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.