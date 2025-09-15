Swedbank AB Cuts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Swedbank AB lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,325 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 8,475 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $16,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,531 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,039 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after buying an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 129.9% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 106,200 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 290.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $69.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.80. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.89%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

