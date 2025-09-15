Swedbank AB Decreases Holdings in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Swedbank AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $10,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hubbell by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,522,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,757,000 after purchasing an additional 31,859 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,104,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,353,000 after purchasing an additional 287,047 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 181.6% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 975,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,702,000 after purchasing an additional 628,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at $213,283,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.63.

Hubbell Stock Down 3.0%

HUBB stock opened at $437.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.58. Hubbell Inc has a twelve month low of $299.42 and a twelve month high of $481.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.57. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

