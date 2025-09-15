Swedbank AB Decreases Stake in Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM

Swedbank AB reduced its stake in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $13,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 83,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,280,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215,973 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,614,000 after buying an additional 293,082 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

VRRM opened at $24.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 102.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. Verra Mobility Corp has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $236.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.78 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

