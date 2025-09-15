Swedbank AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Swedbank AB decreased its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Medpace were worth $20,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Medpace by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,596,000 after buying an additional 102,015 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $212,131,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 582,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,411,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medpace by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 539,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,470,000 after buying an additional 59,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Medpace by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,830,000 after buying an additional 89,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

MEDP stock opened at $490.64 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.05 and a 1-year high of $501.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.43.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $603.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.70 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 67.66% and a net margin of 18.74%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.760-14.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.23, for a total value of $5,450,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,380. This trade represents a 66.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cornelius P. Mccarthy III sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.04, for a total value of $772,896.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,012.88. The trade was a 14.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,266 shares of company stock worth $74,111,427 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $328.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $366.00 price target (up previously from $283.00) on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $342.00 to $474.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $422.27.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

