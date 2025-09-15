Swedbank AB Grows Holdings in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Swedbank AB grew its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,953 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.06% of DexCom worth $15,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 111,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 65,289 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,718 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $40,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 94,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,555,449.58. This represents a 0.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $130,459.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 106,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,254.11. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,315 shares of company stock worth $689,431. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $76.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.52 and a 52 week high of $93.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.58.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair raised shares of DexCom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

