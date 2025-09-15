Swedbank AB Grows Position in TransUnion $TRU

Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,168 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $14,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 8.7% during the first quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 105.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $480,383.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,220.11. This represents a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,648,783.04. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,309 shares of company stock valued at $923,789. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRU stock opened at $91.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.02. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $66.38 and a 52-week high of $113.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.71.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. TransUnion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.030-4.140 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.040 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRU. Needham & Company LLC raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TransUnion from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.64.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

