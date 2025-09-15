Swedbank AB Grows Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,932 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in First Solar were worth $19,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $25,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 591.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,640. This trade represents a 26.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,912 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $4,434,958.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,317,279.66. This represents a 21.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,315 shares of company stock valued at $6,021,305. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSLR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $204.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $202.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $214.06 price target (up previously from $172.53) on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.84.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $201.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.50 and its 200-day moving average is $159.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.56 and a 1-year high of $262.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

