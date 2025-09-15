Swedbank AB Has $10.14 Million Position in Ball Corporation $BALL

Swedbank AB lessened its holdings in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.07% of Ball worth $10,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ball by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,002,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,681,000 after buying an additional 2,453,630 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Ball by 359.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,184,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,299,000 after acquiring an additional 926,728 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth $47,606,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in Ball by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,653,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,088,000 after acquiring an additional 457,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ball by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,733,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,238,000 after acquiring an additional 454,155 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $51.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. Ball Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $68.12.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.49%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. Analysts predict that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BALL. UBS Group increased their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ball from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Ball from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ball from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $175,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 10,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,355.80. This trade represents a 25.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

