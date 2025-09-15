Swedbank AB Has $10.99 Million Stock Position in Confluent, Inc. $CFLT

Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 168.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.14% of Confluent worth $10,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 2,458.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 26.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Confluent from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.36.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $19.24 on Monday. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average is $22.71.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Confluent had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $282.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Confluent has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.360 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In related news, Director Eric Vishria sold 30,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $619,060.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,123,447 shares in the company, valued at $22,468,940. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 153,200 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $3,041,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,697.65. The trade was a 84.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 740,621 shares of company stock worth $13,595,936. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

