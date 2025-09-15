Swedbank AB Has $12.44 Million Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Swedbank AB lifted its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,496 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $12,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,241,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,914,000 after buying an additional 5,874,701 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 286.0% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 5,743,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,053,000 after buying an additional 4,255,862 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $156,193,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $130,410,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $120,103,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $115.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.22 billion, a PE ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.80. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $123.44.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $585,502.95. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,974.40. The trade was a 19.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $2,523,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 610,949 shares in the company, valued at $61,656,973.08. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,773,719 shares of company stock worth $589,293,510. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

