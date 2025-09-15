Swedbank AB Has $13.11 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $13,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AMETEK by 127.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,479,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,970,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,888,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,742 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 18,368.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 973,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968,010 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $113,317,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $94,051,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AME. Barclays began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $189.95 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $198.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

