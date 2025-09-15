Swedbank AB Has $13.45 Million Stock Position in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Swedbank AB reduced its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $13,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,418,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,328,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,832,000 after acquiring an additional 350,019 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 31,899.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,364,000 after buying an additional 173,853 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,919,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Everest Group by 39.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,330,000 after purchasing an additional 100,377 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of EG stock opened at $349.42 on Monday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $320.00 and a 52-week high of $407.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.98.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 4.56%.Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EG shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Everest Group from $372.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Everest Group from $394.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Everest Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Everest Group

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.