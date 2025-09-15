Swedbank AB Has $13.49 Million Stake in Crh Plc $CRH

Swedbank AB decreased its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,156 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in CRH were worth $13,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 46,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC now owns 287,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after acquiring an additional 48,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 144,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

CRH Trading Down 0.9%

CRH stock opened at $113.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.62. Crh Plc has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $114.83. The firm has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.22%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Stories

