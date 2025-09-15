Swedbank AB Has $13.77 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,944 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $13,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $834.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $794.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $687.48. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.86 and a 12 month high of $954.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $664.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.74 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.25%.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 target price (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair raised Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $838.09.

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total transaction of $31,199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 121,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,851,900. This trade represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,204,250. This trade represents a 11.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,792 shares of company stock worth $41,066,150 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

