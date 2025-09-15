Swedbank AB Has $14.43 Million Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. $CVNA

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Carvana were worth $14,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Carvana by 961.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 251.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Carvana by 39.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE CVNA opened at $361.66 on Monday. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $140.23 and a 52-week high of $413.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 90.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

CVNA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $329.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $5,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 83,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,131,750. This trade represents a 15.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.06, for a total transaction of $3,670,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 451,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,705,566.40. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,416,037 shares of company stock valued at $854,448,368 in the last three months. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

