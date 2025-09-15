Swedbank AB Has $14.52 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Swedbank AB trimmed its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 849,838 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.17% of Mosaic worth $14,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mosaic by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,497,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,549,000 after acquiring an additional 456,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Mosaic by 42.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,979,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,094 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Mosaic by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,990,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,086,000 after acquiring an additional 711,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 6.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,595,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,113,000 after acquiring an additional 226,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,187,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,347,000 after acquiring an additional 565,632 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $33.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average is $31.93.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%.The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 29.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MOS

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.