Swedbank AB Has $15.38 Million Stock Holdings in Inter & Co. Inc. $INTR

Swedbank AB boosted its position in Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) by 51.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,806,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Inter & Co. Inc. were worth $15,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTR. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its position in Inter & Co. Inc. by 1,375.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Inter & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Inter & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTR opened at $8.91 on Monday. Inter & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $9.08. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Inter & Co. Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Inter & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $365.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Equities analysts expect that Inter & Co. Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.20 price target (up previously from $8.10) on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.77.

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.

