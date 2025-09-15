Swedbank AB Has $16.30 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Swedbank AB grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $16,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $18,020,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,805.68. This trade represents a 30.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.26.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $266.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.98 and a 200-day moving average of $257.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.40 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.65. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.21%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

