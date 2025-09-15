Swedbank AB Has $18.90 Million Stake in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. $DSGR

Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 1.45% of Distribution Solutions Group worth $18,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 1,888.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on Distribution Solutions Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Distribution Solutions Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGR opened at $31.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.44 and a beta of 0.56. Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.57.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $502.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.43 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

