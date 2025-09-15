Swedbank AB Has $21.19 Million Position in Brady Corporation $BRC

Swedbank AB lessened its stake in shares of Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Brady were worth $21,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 35,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 126,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Stock Performance

NYSE BRC opened at $79.42 on Monday. Brady Corporation has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $84.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Brady Increases Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Brady had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $397.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.150 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brady Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRC shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Brady to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brady

Brady Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.