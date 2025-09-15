Swedbank AB Increases Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.05% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $11,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3,502.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,015,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,893,000 after buying an additional 1,959,576 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,169 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,239,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,465,000 after purchasing an additional 657,443 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $43,280,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,432,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $452,852,000 after purchasing an additional 606,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,003.07. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $55.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69 and a beta of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1-year low of $47.55 and a 1-year high of $97.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.35.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 711.69%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

