Swedbank AB Increases Stock Position in Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,034 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $14,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,476,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,908,000 after buying an additional 349,904 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,438,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,405,000 after buying an additional 92,112 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $94,251,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,346,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,231,000 after buying an additional 192,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,166,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,653,000 after buying an additional 123,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTRG. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $38.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.64.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $514.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.070-2.110 EPS. Research analysts expect that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3426 per share. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

