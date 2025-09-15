Swedbank AB Lowers Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Swedbank AB reduced its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,012 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $13,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in Ross Stores by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $147.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.21. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.36 and a 52 week high of $158.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $607,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 106,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,149,236.88. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

