Swedbank AB Lowers Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Swedbank AB reduced its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.06% of VeriSign worth $15,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 13,000.0% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 106.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 32.3% in the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign Price Performance

VeriSign stock opened at $285.52 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.62 and a 1-year high of $310.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.70.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 50.05%.The business had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.11 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. VeriSign’s payout ratio is 36.75%.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.28, for a total transaction of $141,422.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,933,715.48. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 700 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,680. This trade represents a 4.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,706 shares of company stock worth $13,265,439. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.50.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

