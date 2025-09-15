Swedbank AB Purchases 26,797 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Swedbank AB increased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $13,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

NYSE:AVB opened at $195.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.40 and a 12 month high of $239.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.70 and its 200 day moving average is $202.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.08 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $212.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down from $213.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.